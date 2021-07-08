Apple TV Plus to Stream ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’ Documentary

Apple TV Plus will stream a new documentary that will look at the story of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks through the eyes of people who were in the White House.

The special, 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, will offer unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded to the attacks, said the company. Narrated by Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule), 9/11: Inside the President's War Room recounts the 12 hours after the terrorist attacks, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision making, per Apple.

The documentary will feature never-before heard testimony from President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (National Security Advisor), Colin Powell (Secretary of State), Andy Card (Chief of Staff), Dan Bartlett (Director of Communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (Head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (Deputy Chief of Staff), Ari Fleischer (Press Secretary), Karl Rove (Senior Advisor to the President), Mary Matalin (advisor to Cheney), Karen Hughes (Special Advisor to the President), Mike Morrell (CIA briefer), Ted Olson (Solicitor General), Colonel Mark Tillman (Air Force One pilot), David Wilkinson and Tony Zotto (Secret Service), said Apple TV.

It will also feature nearly 200 previously unpublished photographs, as photographers followed every move of Bush and Cheney that day, as well as filmed archive, said Apple.

9/11: Inside the President's War Room is produced by Adam Wishart, Simon Finch, Neil Grant and Serena Kennedy.