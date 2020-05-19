Apple TV Plus Reportedly in Talks With Hollywood Studios About Licensing Library Content

Struggling SVOD service Apple TV Plus is in talks with the major media conglomerates about acquiring some older movies and TV shows, Bloomberg reports.

The move is notable, given Apple TV Plus (aka Apple TV+) launched November 1 of last year with only original series.

But with film and TV production shut down amid the pandemic, and all of Apple’s SVOD competitors supporting much deeper content libraries, Apple is understandably seeking to build some depth. Bloomberg said it has already made some acquisitions, although what it has licensed so far was not reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the news service also said that Apple TV Plus had acquired around 10 million subscribers through February. Only around half of those, however, are regularly using the service.

Apple TV Plus has a $4.99 subscription price. But Apple has been giving away the service for free to purchasers of iPhones, MacBook Pros and other Apple devices.

The better news for Apple is that TV Plus was part of a growth story in Q1, during which app-based services generated a record $13.3 billion for the technology giant.