Apple TV Plus Promotion May Be Extended

Apple is reported to be mulling the possibility of extending a promotion that gives purchasers of Apple devices free access to its Apple TV Plus streaming service.

Apple began its promotion on November 1, 2019, the day it launched Apple TV Plus, giving buyers of Macbooks, iPhones and other gadgets 12 months free of the $4.99-a-month subscription platform.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is thinking about extending the promotion when it expires on Oct. 31, which will be just weeks after it debuts the latest iteration of its iPhone mobile device. If the promotion is brought back, Bloomberg added, it might extend for less than 12 months.

Apple last disclosed a user count for Apple TV Plus in May, revealing the service had around 10 million users. It’s widely believed that many—or even most—of these users are on the free promo.