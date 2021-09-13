Apple TV Plus' $500 Million Marketing Push Has Already Begun

Has Apple TV Plus' reported $500 million marketing push already begun?

Late last week, The Information reported that Apple will spend half a billion dollars to promote its nearly-two-year-old subscription streaming service, which has more than 40 million registered users, 20 million of them currently paying for the service.

And if you watched broadcast TV coverage of the NFL's opening weekend Sunday, chances are you saw a new 30-second national TV commercial for Apple TV Plus' upcoming Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation, which debuts Sept. 24.

Also debuting over the weekend, according to iSpot.tv, was a new Spanish-language spot for See, which kicked off its second season on Apple TV Plus on August 27.

These spots join recent commercials for Sundance pickup CODA, as well as the second-season launches of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

According to unnamed sources cited by The Information, Apple is looking aggressively grow a streaming service that was largely written off by many at the outset of the pandemic.

In addition to increased marketing push, the report said the platform will double its original series production in 2022.