Apple iPhone 13 Supports Up to 180 Minutes of Extra Streaming with Improved Battery
Apple makes the latest update to one of the most widely used video devices official
Improved battery life, storage and cameras, as well as faster chips highlight Apple's new line of its signature smart phones, the iPhone 13, which was formally introduced Tuesday at the California Streaming event.
The anticipated upgrade isn't a revolutionary one, with the popular smart phones keeping the form factor of the iPhone 12 intact. But there are notable improvements
One of the more interesting feature upgrades across the four new models, which start at $699, is a bigger battery, which improves the operational time span of the 5.4-inch base model iPhone Mini by 90 minutes, and that of the regular sized (6.1-inch) base iPhone 13 by two and a half hours.
The base iPhone 13 models are also 28% brighter, and all four devices feature Apple's own A15 Bionic chipset for improved speed and performance.
The 12-megapixel camera is now capable of grabbing 47% more light, and a new Cinematic Mode automatically adjusts focus to account for what the subject is doing.
Notably, the two new pricey "Pro" models include Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, featuring an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
And storage has been upgraded across the board, too, with the baseline flash memory space upped from 64 gigabytes to 128 GB. Notably, the two Pro models, which start at $999, can be equipped with 1 terabyte of storage.
Apple introduced these iPhone models alongside refreshments for its iPad and iWatch product lines.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.