Android TV Infiltrates Cable Co-op NCTC Through Kaon Set-top Deal

Android TV continued its proliferation into the global pay TV market, with the National Cable TV Cooperative (NCTC) signing an agreement with Kaon Media for preferred pricing on the vendor’s KSTB2020 managed Android set-top box and voice-enabled remote control.

NCTC member operators will receive preferred pricing on the Kaon KSTB2020. The agreement also provides member-exclusive benefits including end-to-end device monitoring and management via the Kaon Remote Management Solution (KRMS), guaranteed stock levels, product and user guide customization, tech support and maintenance service-level agreements, as well as marketing support

The deal extends until February 2022.

“Many NCTC members continue to deploy app-based streaming video services, and this agreement provides them a cost-effective managed set top box solution that is simple to install, allows customers to easily access their favorite TV shows, and includes management tools within KRMS to ensure a great customer experience,” said Steve Beardslee, senior director of video and technology at NCTC, in a statement.

Like most pay TV set-top vendors, South Korea’s Kaon sits on both sides of the middleware fence, as it also participate in the RDK Video Accelerator program.

“We are sure that the new set-top box will rev up the engagement with subscribers and create value for every member’s home entertainment services,” added Eric Hybertson, senior VP of Kaon Media.