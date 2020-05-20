Android TV Adds HDR Support for CBS All Access

Android TV users are now able to stream CBS All Access video in the HDR format.

The ViacomCBS-owned SVOD service doesn’t offer 4K streaming support yet. But it does stream shows like Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision HDR. This feature, as 9to5 Google noted, was previously confined to other OTT device platforms, including Apple TV.

As 9to5 Google also reported, Google has also added a feature to to the Chromecast audio streaming component of Android TV. The OTT platform has built-in support for Chromecast, allowing users to “cast” apps on mobile devices to the big screen.

The new support allows Android TV users to listen to apps like Spotify on their TVs and home theater set-ups in the background as they hunt for a show.