Analysis: Netflix Boosts Asia Pacific Hires

Streaming powerhouse Netflix is ramping up hiring in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to GlobalData.



While the bulk of new hires is in the U.S., Netflix appears to be boosting its localization efforts in the region, with what GlobalData calls a renewed focus on South Korea, Thailand and Southeast Asia (SEA).



According to GlobalData's Jobs Analytics Database, Netflix posted 120 jobs in the region between July and Nov, 15, 2021, up 43% compared to the same period the year before, with 20 of those in South Korea in October alone. "Netflix is growing its consumer product team in South Korea by developing a cross-channel retail strategy that includes e-commerce," GlobalData concluded.



One listing is for a South Korea-based ‘Localization Director.' Also among the job listings is for one for a Singapore-based talent coordinator for regionally produced shows "Squid Game, Bangkok Breaking and Alice in Brotherland."



"The company is developing creative global localization strategies and building regional partnerships for APAC countries," said GlobalData analyst Ajay Thalluri.

According to Netflix, it has 214 million paid memberships in over 190 countries. ■