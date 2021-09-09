AMC Scares Up Video Trailer for New Season of 'Fear The Walking Dead'

AMC Thursday offered a teaser trailer for the seventh season of its zombie drama Fear The Walking Dead, which debuts Oct. 17.

According to AMC, the series, a spinoff of AMC's The Walking Dead, begins its seventh season after series character Teddy (John Glover), "brought about his vision of 'The End' when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what 'The Beginning' will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves -- even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family."

Fear The Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert.