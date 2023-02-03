AMC Renews ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’

AMC has greenlit a second season of its drama series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

The second season renewal comes as the series – the second for AMC from its growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe following its Interview With The Vampire series – debuted on January 13 as the top series premiere in the history of AMC Plus, according to the network. In its first 30 days of viewership, Mayfair Witches is delivering the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC Plus, ahead of Interview and the final season of The Walking Dead.

The series, which follows a female neurosurgeon who discovers she’s the unlikely heir to a family of witches, stars Alexandra Daddario, Jen Richards and Harry Hamlin. The series will begin production on the second season later this year in New Orleans.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said AMC Studios and Entertainment President Dan McDermott in a statement. “In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”

Mayfair Witches is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding, Michelle Ashford, Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich.