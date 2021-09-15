AMC, Hispanic Caucus Promote Hispanic Heritage

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán is among the Congressional Hispanic Caucus members appearing in the "United/Unidos" public service campaign.

AMC Networks is teaming up with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on a public service campaign, "United/Unidos" for Hispanic Heritage Month, which began Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The PSAs, which will air on AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, We tv and streaming service AMC Plus, will feature Democratic caucus members from California, including Reps. Tony Cárdenas, Raul Ruiz, and Nanette Diaz Barragán.

The focus of the PSAs is on community, opportunity and hope and on "what unites the Hispanic/Latino communities, the importance of sharing Hispanic/Latino stories, and the incredible leaders that inspire them."

Also on the streaming side, AMC Plus is launching “Celebrando La Unidad" (Celebrating Unity) a collection of 25 films in various genres. Those include “La Llorona” from Guatemala; “Che Part 1 & Part 2,” and “Y Tu Mamá También."

Also Read: NBCU, Telemundo Launch Bilingual Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign