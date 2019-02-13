AMC Gives ‘The Walking Dead’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 10).

On the strength of nearly 287 million TV ad impressions, AMC’s promo for the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead (Season 9) tops our chart. Traditional broadcast networks take the next two spots: CBS to promote the 61st Annual Grammy Awards telecast in second place and Fox in third for its legal drama Proven Innocent.

Closing out the ranking: promos for TBS’s original limited-series comedy Miracle Workers, starring Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe, and HGTV’s home-reno show Windy City Rehab, starring Alison Victoria.

Notably, the Windy City Rehab promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (137) in our ranking, getting 37% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).