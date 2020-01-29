Amazon to Debut 'Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse' Series in March

Amazon Prime Video has set a March 13 premiere date for its new series Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, the streaming service said Tuesday.

Based on the 1961 novel from the famed mystery storywriter, the series stars Rufus Sewell as man involved in a homicide investigation after his name is discovered in the shoe of a murdered woman. His push to find out why his name was on the list leads him to The Pale Horse home, where witches are rumored to live. As other names on the list are found murdered, he starts to fear for his own life and sanity, according to Amazon.

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse also stars Kaya Scodelario (Spinning Out), Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster); Sean Pertwee (Gotham); Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve); Poppy Gilbert (Call the Midwife); Madeleine Bowyer (Black Mirror); and Ellen Robertson (Snowflake).