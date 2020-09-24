Amazon Matches Roku Express $30 Price with New Fire TV Stick Lite

Roku is no longer the low price leader when it comes to streaming sticks.

In its latest broad-ranging product rollout event, which unfurled virtually on Thursday, Amazon unveiled the latest version of its Fire TV Stick, which included an HD-only “Lite” version that retails for $29.99. This matches the MSRP of the Roku Express HDMI stick.

The non-Lite Fire TV Stick is still priced at $39.99. The 4K/HDR-capable device features a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, dual-band and dual-antenna WiFi with support for 5 GHz networks. It also supports 60fps, Dolby Almost and Alexa voice, and it consumes 50% less power than previous Fire TV Stick iterations.

The new devices will include a redesigned home screen and overall user experience, which will roll out later this year, but won’t be available when the new sticks start shipping next week.

The Amazon event also featured the introduction of cloud gaming service Luna+, which will carry an introductory price of $5.99 a month.