Amazon Launches Standalone IMDb TV App for Samsung Smart TVs
By Daniel Frankel published
IMDb TV watchers previously had to use the Amazon Prime Video app to access the AVOD service on Samsung TVs
IMDb TV said its standalone app is now available for newer model Samsung smart TVs, and it will be compatible with older models soon.
The app for Amazon's free ad-supported streaming service is available for Samsung smart TV models made between 2019-2021 starting Friday, with users merely having to visit Samsung's app store.
An IMDb TV app for models made between 2017-2019 will be available "in the coming days," Amazon said.
IMDb TV can also be accessed via the broader Amazon Prime Video app, which has been compatible with most Samsung TV models for years.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
