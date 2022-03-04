Amazon Launches Standalone IMDb TV App for Samsung Smart TVs

IMDb TV said its standalone app is now available for newer model Samsung smart TVs, and it will be compatible with older models soon.

The app for Amazon's free ad-supported streaming service is available for Samsung smart TV models made between 2019-2021 starting Friday, with users merely having to visit Samsung's app store.

An IMDb TV app for models made between 2017-2019 will be available "in the coming days," Amazon said.

IMDb TV can also be accessed via the broader Amazon Prime Video app, which has been compatible with most Samsung TV models for years.