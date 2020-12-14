Amazon Fire TV Boasts 50 Million Monthly Active Users

Amazon has claimed supremacy, temporarily at least, in the global connected TV arms race with Roku, touting more than 50 million monthly active users worldwide for its Fire TV device platform.

Roku said earlier that it finished the third quarter with 46 million active users.

First introduced in 2014, the Fire TV platform now powers streaming sticks, voice controllers and OEM smart TVs, among other devices. The platform is more widely distributed in regions like Europe than Roku, but trails Roku in the important U.S. market.

The Fire TV usage announcement comes days after Amazon debuted an updated UX for its connected device platform.

Here’s a new Amazon product video, featuring an interview with Fire TV product manager Sandeep Gupta, outlining the software changes: