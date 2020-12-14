Amazon Fire TV Boasts 50 Million Monthly Active Users
Tech giant also releases new product video showcasing the updates to its connected device UX
Amazon has claimed supremacy, temporarily at least, in the global connected TV arms race with Roku, touting more than 50 million monthly active users worldwide for its Fire TV device platform.
Roku said earlier that it finished the third quarter with 46 million active users.
First introduced in 2014, the Fire TV platform now powers streaming sticks, voice controllers and OEM smart TVs, among other devices. The platform is more widely distributed in regions like Europe than Roku, but trails Roku in the important U.S. market.
The Fire TV usage announcement comes days after Amazon debuted an updated UX for its connected device platform.
Here’s a new Amazon product video, featuring an interview with Fire TV product manager Sandeep Gupta, outlining the software changes:
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.