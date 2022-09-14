Amazon Enables New Fire TV Voice Features for 'Thursday Night Football'

When Patrick Mahomes steps up in the pocket, is he ever suddenly plagued by crushing fear about his level of State Farm insurance coverage? Does Justin Herbert ever wonder if his high completion percentage is meaningless in a universe that's indifferent?

Ask these questions to your Alexa-enabled voice remote on your Amazon Fire TV device tomorrow tonight, during Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever fully licensed and produced regular season NFL Thursday Night Football live stream, and you probably won't get satisfying answers.

But as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Diego Chargers in a pivotal early-season divisional matchup between 1-0 AFC West rivals, Amazon has made it so that there is plenty of in-game information you can get via its Alexa and “X-Ray” tech features.

Users can ask, for example, “Alexa, how many yards do the Chiefs have?” Or “Alexa, who has the most tackles?” And a machine, bereft of thoughts and feelings and only dedicated to serve mankind, will answer.

Amazon’s X-Ray feature, meanwhile, lets users establish a translucent overlay on their screen that keeps a running total of essential in-game stats. Users can summon this feature via Alexa as well.

Meanwhile, users can set up watchlists using Alexa, enabling the app to surface notifications about their favorite team on their smartphone.

Amazon is paying around $1 billion a year in an 11-year agreement to license the Thursday Night Football franchise.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that DraftKings and Little Caesars had been signed on as sponsors for TNF. ▪️