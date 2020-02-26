Altice USA Launches App for Apple TV 4K

Altice USA has announced that it now has app support for Apple TV 4K.

And in addition to letting subscribers to its Altice One video platform use the service on their Apple OTT device, the cable operator is also providing financing for the gadget ($180 MSRP).

For Apple, such an arrangement with a U.S. cable operator isn’t new. The technology giant formed a similar partnership with Charter Communications in 2018 that embedded the operator’s Spectrum TV service into the Apple TV 4K, and also had Charter peddling the OTT device in its retail stores.

As for Altice One subscribers, they’ll be able to access their live TV, on demand programming and cloud DVR recordings on their Apple TV 4K device, and they’ll be able to use Siri voice commands to do it.

The New York-based cable company’s customers will also be able to restart select programming that’s already in progress.

Additionally, Altice USA will let customers pay $10 a month in installments, plus tax, for the Apple TV 4K hardware.

The integration benefits users who prefer using off-the-shelf OTT devices over proprietary leased set-tops. It also is of particular interest to those who don’t want to lease a secondary Altice One set-top for other rooms in their home.

"With Altice One on Apple TV 4K, we are providing another innovative yet simple way for customers to view all of the high-quality content they love," said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA chief operating officer and president of telecommunications, in a statement. "Powered by Altice's powerful broadband and WiFi network and leveraging the advanced features of Apple TV 4K, the Altice One app for Apple TV extends our services even further into the home and brings customers more choice and flexibility in how and where they watch their favorite content.”