Altice Mobile Adds 1GB and 3GB Plans to Unlimited

Altice USA Today announced a broadening of its wireless tiers, adding 1-gigabyte and 3GB plans to its existing unlimited service.

Altice Mobile will now offer a plan that limits customers to 1GB of data usage per month, with unlimited talk or text. The tier costs Altice USA subscribers $12 a month (it’s $22 a month for those who don't subscribe to other core Altice USA cable services).

The operator also introduced a 3GB data plan costing $20 a month for customers ($30 for non-subscribers).

The operator’s unlimited data, voice and text plan now runs $30 per month per line ($40 for non-subscribers).

Altice Mobile launched back in September 2019, offering early adopters a lifetime $20-a-month price per line for unlimited service.

Altice Mobile reduces network speeds to 2G levels when customers exceed these data limits.

The service was launched by way of a MVNO agreement with the erstwhile Sprint, since acquired by T-Mobile. Altice Mobile added 34,000 customer lines in the second quarter, bringing total deployed lines to 140,000.

“We know that data consumption can vary from consumer to consumer and on a month to month basis," said Hakim Boubazine, president of telecommunications and chief operating officer for Altice USA, in a statement. “Altice Mobile’s flexible data options provide customers more control over their wireless experience with the ability to switch plans based on what makes the most sense for their lifestyle while always staying at an attractive price.”