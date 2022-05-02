A+E Networks, Bowie State University Partner to Develop Apprenticeship Program

A+E Networks has teamed with Bowie State University to provide students of the Historically Black College with real-world work experience through the company, both parties announced Monday.

the A+E Networks Apprenticeship Program, which starts in Fall 2022 and runs through the Spring 2023 semester, will match eligible Bowie State students with experienced A+E staffers through a remote work experience in graphic design, marketing, digital content distribution, social media creative and digital media production within various departments at A+E, the company said.

Bowie State students will also have the opportunity to learn from executives in the media industry through mentorship, special presentations and hands-on sessions to build professional skills while matriculating in their regular class schedule.

“We set out to design a program that would offer students from a range of academic, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds an opportunity to gain real-world work experience and mentorship in creative fields while completing their degrees,” said Paul Buccieri, President and Chairman of A+E Networks Group in a statement. “We wanted students to have a unique opportunity to learn, but also meaningfully contribute to A+E Networks and have a substantial impact on our communications, CSR and promotional campaigns.”

Added A+E Networks’ Chief Human Resources Officer & Chief Diversity Officer Karen Gray: “A+E Networks is passionately committed to building an inclusive and high-impact culture that inspires creativity, collaboration, coordination, accountability and trust. The apprenticeship program is one of many steps our organization continues to take to reflect the communities we reach and to promote positive change. Our new flexible work policy has leveled the playing field for students in the apprenticeship program as they join the majority of the A+E workforce who have chosen to work remotely or in a hybrid situation. We look forward to welcoming these students to A+E this fall and to building a sustained partnership with Bowie State.” ■