Achtung, Baby: Netflix Loses Patent Dispute to Broadcom in Germany, Ordered to Stop Using HEVC to Stream 4K

A Munich, German court has ordered Netflix to stop using high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) to stream 4K video locally, siding with technology company Broadcom in a dispute over patent infringement.

Also known as H.265, the video compression standard that's up to 50% more efficient than previous standards like Advanced Video Coding (AVC).

“Netflix has built a robust video streaming business that relies on Broadcom’s patented technology to deliver content to its users, and Broadcom is pleased to see this recognized by the German court,” said Mark Terrano, VP and GM of Broadcom’s Intellectual Property and Licensing Division, in a statement.

Netflix has yet to publicly comment on the injunction.

Netflix and Broadcom have been beefing since 2018, with the video tech company also contesting Dutch and U.S. patents related to HEVC.

Meta technologist David Ronca, who used to be Netflix's top video engineer, had this to say on LinkedIn Tuesday: