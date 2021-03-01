ACA Connects Makes Executive Moves

ACA Connects, which represents small and midsized cable and telecom providers, has made several executive changes in some key service areas, according to ACAC president Matt Polka.

John Higginbotham, who has been EVP of membership and finance has been named EVP and chief operating officer, responsible for all operations and staff, a move ACAC said will allow Polka to focus on the association's relationships with members, partners and Washington.

"He is a true leader with vast industry and management experience who will help ACAC meet the needs of today and our future," said Polka.

Before joining ACAC in February 2020, Higginbotham was assistant general manager of Telecommunications at the Frankfort (Ky.) Plant Board in Kentucky, an ACAC member. During that time he was a director of the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC).

Caroline Persinger, who had been grass roots manager before leaving ACAC to move to Florida with her family, has returned in that post.

Tomeika Slappy, who has been executive assistant, has been named assistant to the the president and CEO.

"Our entire ACAC team is focused this year on coming out of 2020 stronger than ever for our Members in the areas of advocacy, communications and education," said Polka, and I thank John, Caroline and Tomeika, and all of our terrific team for their Member service and leadership."