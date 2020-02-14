ACA Connects Names Shema Replacement

John Higginbotham

It didn't take ACA Connects long to announce the successor to exiting EVP Robert Shema, who is leaving March 23. It is John Higginbotham, who has been named EVP of membership and finance and chief of staff of the association, whose members include small and midsized communications companies.

He reports to ACA Connects president Matt Polka and will transition into the roll as Sherma transitions out.

Higginbotham's most recent post was assistant general manager of telecommunications for municipal utility, the Frankfort (Ky.) Plant Board. During that time he was a director of the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC).

"John has been a strategic leader who understands the huge dividends for consumers created by broadband deployment in rural communities," said ACA Connects board chair Patricia Jo Boyers. "Our members have long followed John’s observations on broadband and investments, and how best to leverage those for both their customers and communities,”