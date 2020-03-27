ACA Connects Cancels 2020 Summit

ACA Connects, which represents small and midsized cable and broadband operators, said it will not reschedule its policy summit, which had been scheduled for March 17-19 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Related: ACA Connects Postpones Summit

The association said it would decide "later" if there was some way to get its members to D.C. later in the year for Capitol Hill visits and a "mini-summit" of some type, but that making it clear now that there would not be a delayed full summit was the right thing to do.

“We made the right decision early on to postpone the Summit for the health and safety of our members and attendees, and this is another decision that we believe is the best thing for our members and attendees at this time,” ACA Connects president Matt Polka said. "“We look forward to our Summit 2021 program when we can be back in Washington, D.C., with our members and attendees.”

ACAC said it was working to get refunds for registered attendees, sponsor and exhibitors--it expected about 300 to have gathered for the event.