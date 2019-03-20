ACA Changes Name to America’s Communications Association

The American Cable Association has changed its name to ACA -- America’s Communications Association, a move the trade organization said better reflects its leadership role in the rapidly growing telecommunications industry.

ACA made the announcement as it kicked off its 26th annual Summit, held at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The ACA represents more than 700 smaller and medium-sized independent communications companies. Its new day-to-day name -- ACA Connects -- further reinforces the value of the connections those communications enhance.

“It's all about the communications and connections our members provide," said ACA Connects’ CEO Matt Polka in a press release. "Even though our industry and technology are changing so rapidly fueled by our members' broadband deployments, what's most important for our members and their customers is the ability to communicate freely and connect in their homes and businesses in countless new ways. With this name change, we’re recognizing that communication is the priority, not the medium.”

ACA Connects continues its advocacy work in closing the digital divide for its members, including expanding broadband deployment in some of the most rural and financially challenging areas of the country, eliminating governmental barriers to investment, and providing increased access to high-performance connectivity.

This is the first name change for the association in 20 years, when the association changed its name from the Small Cable Business Association (SCBA) to the American Cable Association.

“We chose our familiar name, ACA Connects, because it's easy to say and remember, and it's a great way to tie one name to our website, email addresses, social media and brand," Polka said in the press release. "But, more importantly, ACA Connects explains what our association and members really do. We connect, communicate, build relationships and work together with all, and that will never change.”