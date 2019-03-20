ABC Gives 'The Fix' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 17).

On the strength of 395 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s promo for new legal drama The Fix is No. 1. Traditional broadcast networks have the edge in our ranking, with ABC joined by NBC, which promotes The Village in third place, and Fox, which promotes 9-1-1 in fifth.

Meanwhile, last week’s chart-topper, HGTV’s promo for Restored by the Fords, slips to second, and Food Network’s promo for Buddy vs. Duff also slips down a notch, from third to fourth.

Notably, the Restored by the Fords promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (137) in our ranking, getting 37% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).