ABC Gives the CMA Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 17).

On the strength of 273.9 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s CMA Awards telecast is the most-promoted program in our ranking. The network also grabs third place to promote the American Music Awards.

CBS is the only other traditional broadcaster to land in our top five — at fourth place, for Evil — while HGTV promotes Love It or List It in second place and TLC hypes new reality series Unpolished in fifth.

Notably, the Unpolished promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).