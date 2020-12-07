Next TV's 2020 Watch List

The past year has presented unique challenges to the TV industry, to broadband providers — to the entire country. Even with vaccines coming to address the pandemic, the disruptions to TV production, the demands on broadband networks from at-home work, the impacts on live sports and other in-person events and the growth of direct-to-consumer streamed entertainment will continue into 2021 and perhaps beyond.

Broadband networks held up amid fears of the strains from new household demand, and underscored the need to continue enhancing networks to accommodate new applications. Entertainment companies have reorganized their operations around streaming, and emerging platforms have grown into important roles in distributing content. News, sports and entertainment providers have had to respond nimbly to the changes.

With all this in mind, the editors of Next TV have identified key individuals who will be leaders in executing on the new plans and new approaches facing the industry next year and beyond. We’ve numbered them 1–25 and assembled this list with those of our Future-owned sister publications — these will be people to watch. And we all will be watching.

11. Michael Ahiakpor

Chief Product Officer, Tubi

Ahiakpor joined AVOD platform Tubi in 2012, as one of six original staff members in a business then known as adRise. During his tenure, he has led the startup’s product management, data science, design, user research, content experience, customer support and QA efforts. The company now has more than 33 million monthly active users across more than 25 device platforms. In March, Tubi was acquired by Fox for nearly $500 million.

12. Michele Barney

Senior Vice President of Content and Programming, AT&T

The former mergers and acquisitions attorney is responsible for AT&T’s programming relationships and deal negotiations with a variety of content providers, ranging from premium networks to SVOD providers to cable networks, securing content distribution rights across AT&T’s traditional, OTT and mobile video platforms. She also oversees the content deals and scheduling for advanced formats, including 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, AR, VR and IoT for AT&T’s curated 4K channels.

13. Devin Emery

Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Content Strategy, CuriosityStream

With 13 million subscribers in 175 countries, CuriosityStream touts itself as the biggest publicly traded pure-play streaming video company behind Netflix. The SVOD service has carved out a niche in science and nature shows and factual programming. Emery oversees innovation, development and design across all CuriosityStream platforms as well as strategic content creation for the brand. He was recognized as one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 in media in 2019.

14. Craig Erwich

Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu

Since joining Hulu in April 2014, Erwich has overseen the straight-to-series orders for Hulu’s premium slate of originals, including award-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Ramy.” He has also spearheaded efforts to acquire libraries from other networks including AMC and Turner Broadcasting, while expanding Hulu’s film offerings through deals with partners including Epix and Magnolia Pictures. Hulu had 36.6 million subscribers as of Q3, Disney said.

15. Lauren Anderson

Co-Head of Content and Programming, IMDb TV

In February, Amazon moved the content team for its fast-growing AVOD platform, IMDb TV, under the Amazon Studios management umbrella, putting Anderson in charge, along with Ryan Pirozzi. Anderson and Pirozzi oversee production, licensing, research and strategy for the free-to-consumer platform. Among free, ad-supported streaming platforms, IMDb TV stands out, not only with high-profile acquisitions like AMC’s “Mad Men,” but original shows including “Alex Rider.”

16. Michael Hawkey

General Manager, TiVo

Since 2015, the former Slingbox engineer has led growth initiatives for TiVo. This includes helping to oversee overall strategy and product offerings in multiple areas for the company’s User Experience group. That unit is key to TiVo’s master plan — that is, to differentiate itself by developing the kind of personalization and search-and-discovery features that truly cut down the complexity of finding something to streaming on television.

17. Mike Hopkins

Senior Vice President, Prime Video and Amazon Studios

After roles at Sony Pictures Television and Hulu, Hopkins joined Amazon in February 2020, overseeing all aspects of the tech giant’s video entertainment businesses and reporting to CEO and chairman Jeff Bezos. Amazon doesn’t break out the number of active Prime Video users from its regular Prime subscribers, but as of January 2020, there were over 150 million Amazon Prime subscribers, a number that is expected to surpass 200 million this year.

18. Robert Gelick

Executive VP & General Manager, Streaming Services and Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Digital

ViacomCBS is currently planning to rebrand its CBS All Access service under the Paramount Plus brand, which will roll out next year. Gelick leads ViacomCBS’ direct-to-consumer entertainment experiences and network-based sites, apps and SVOD services, including the CBS All Access subscription service, as well as the multiplatform experiences for Viacom-branded networks and the Smithsonian Channel. Gelick’s team also produces original online content to support CBS Television Network’s shows.

19. Amy Kuessner

Senior VP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships, Pluto TV

Kuessner manages hundreds of deals with major Hollywood studios, TV networks, distributors, sports leagues, news and publishing outfits for ViacomCBS’ free streaming service, Pluto TV. The AVOD platform recently passed 28.4 million monthly active users in the U.S. and 7.5 million worldwide. The company expects to reach 30 million domestic users by the end of the year and is planning to expand to Brazil, followed by France and Italy in 2021.

20. Chris Larson

Senior VP of TCL North America

TCL introduced its low-priced smart TVs, powered by the Roku OS, into the North American market just two years ago. Today, TCL is the No. 2 brand, controlling 14% of the market, trailing only Samsung. The fast proliferation of these TVs is the biggest reason Roku is the top U.S. device platform. And Larson, a long-time top Toshiba sales exec, has led the team responsible for this growth.

21. Jon Lin

Vice President of Product, Sling TV

Lin joined Sling TV earlier this year where he directs the Dish Network-owned live-streaming service’s product management and design functions. Lin oversaw the launch of Sling Watch Party, which lets subscribers invite up to three friends for co-viewing. He was also involved in the integration of OTA channels directly into the Sling TV user interface on LG Smart TVs. The virtual MVPD service recently reported that it has 2.5 million users.

22. Val Boreland

Executive VP of Content Strategy and Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Lifestyle Group

Boreland oversees cross-platform content scheduling, acquisitions and promo strategy for USA Network, Bravo, E!, SYFY, Oxygen, Universal Kids and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Peacock, which launched nationally in July, without app support from Roku and Amazon, now has 22 million signups. To program Peacock, Boreland and her team have been resourceful. In addition to content culled from the NBCU library, for example, Peacock signed a recent acquisition deal with ViacomCBS.

23. Michael Paull

President, Disney Streaming Services for Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) Segment

Paull is responsible for Disney’s video streaming businesses, including Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. He oversees Disney’s Bamtech Media subsidiary where he served as CEO until it was acquired by Disney in 2017. Disney recently reported that its Disney Plus streaming service hit 73.7 million subscribers in its first year, exceeding expectations. The company is planning to launch a new general entertainment, streaming platform overseas in 2021 under the brand Star.

24. Katherine Pond

Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Vizio

Pond leads OTT distribution, content acquisition and strategic partnerships for Vizio. Since joining the consumer electronics company in 2012, she has initiated, negotiated and closed distribution, ad tech and licensing deals across content, technology, advertising and data verticals. She was named Concordia University’s 2020 Alumna of the Year for Professional Achievement and was chosen as one of Cynopsis’ 2020 Top Women in Media.

25. Soumya Sriraman

Head of Prime Video Channels, U.S.

Sriraman recently joined Prime Video after serving as founding CEO and president of BritBox. Under her oversight, that niche SVOD channel grew to 1.5 million subscribers in just over three years. Prime Video Channels lets users subscribe to third-party networks and streaming channels ranging from HBO, Starz and Showtime, to niche fare like Shudder and Broadway HD. The Prime Video Channels model now accounts for a significant share of subscribers for many streaming services.