Year-End Honors: Send News About Your Fabulous Folks Fast

Time is running out to submit nominations for B&C's 2016 Station GM, News Director, Multiplatform Broadcaster and Station Group of the Year. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at noon ET.

Send nominations to BNCLETTERS@NBMEDIA.COM. Please include specific examples of how your candidates stood out and thrived in 2016, the particular category and daytime contact info.

B&C honors stations' general managers in markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51 and up. The awards for 2016 Station GM of the Year go to those who have “demonstrated exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution in a fascinating—and challenging—time in the television industry.”

B&C will award the one station or executive that has led the charge across platforms, including mobile TV, streaming and social media, as the 2016 Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

For 2016 News Director of the Year, B&C is looking for a field general who, amid this fragmented media landscape, has “directed the troops to create comprehensive, timely content with the most relevance to their market.”

The 2016 Station Group of the Year honor goes to “one outstanding group of local television stations whose leading reportage, ratings, financial results and strategic moves demonstrated its exceptional accomplishments in taking on dynamic market trends.”

The honorees will be featured in the Dec. 5 issue of Broadcasting & Cable.