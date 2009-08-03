Streit Upped at Raycom?
We hear KLTV Tyler GM Brad Streit will be named the next Group Vice President at Raycom, moving in for the retiring Marty Edelman.
Pat Stacey, current station manager at the Texas station, reportedly moves up to GM.
UPDATE: Raycom has confirmed Streit’s–and Stacey’s–promotion.
