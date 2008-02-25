Police Chase Ends up in WCSC Parking Lot
WCSC Charleston reporters didn’t have to venture far to cover breaking news over the weekend. A long car chase involving the police and some bank hold-up suspects ended up next to the station parking lot, reports the Charlotte Observer.
"Police chased the van for 20 miles before it wrecked, flipping a few times after the driver swerved to avoid spikes officers placed in the road," reads the paper.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.