Police Chase Ends up in WCSC Parking Lot

By

WCSC Charleston reporters didn’t have to venture far to cover breaking news over the weekend. A long car chase involving the police and some bank hold-up suspects ended up next to the station parking lot, reports the Charlotte Observer

"Police chased the van for 20 miles before it wrecked, flipping a few times after the driver swerved to avoid spikes officers placed in the road," reads the paper.