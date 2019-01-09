NBC Gives ‘The Titan Games’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 6).

On the strength of 479 million TV ad impressions, NBC’s promo for its new Dwayne Johnson-hosted reality competition The Titan Games lands in first place. Fox takes second for new drama The Passage (based on the Justin Cronin novel of the same name), while ESPN promotes the 2019 College Football National Championship in third.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor is back and, as expected, ABC lands in our top five (specifically in fourth place) with a promo for it. And Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America closes out our ranking.

Notably, Worst Cooks earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (124) in our ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).