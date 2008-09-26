Trending

KMSP Debuts 'You Decide'

By

Because there’s just not enough presidential talk on the air these days, KMSP Minneapolis debuts Fox at 6: You Decide on Monday. Hosted by Jeff Passolt, Marni Hughes and Robyne Robinson, You Decide will run through the election. The half-hour show airs at 6 p. 

The Fox O&O promises an interactive component, in the form of text messages and polls.