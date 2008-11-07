Trending

GM of the Year: Every Vote Counts

By

And you thought your civic duties were over on Tuesday. 

Please take a moment to consider a truly worth general manager, perhaps your boss, for the inaugural Broadcasting & Cable GM of the Year. The deadline for nominations is a week from today. 

We’re considering GMs at stations large and small, and Spanish-language ones as well. 

More info can be found here. If your boss ends up winning, there’s no way in the world you don’t get that raise.