GM of the Year: Every Vote Counts
And you thought your civic duties were over on Tuesday.
Please take a moment to consider a truly worth general manager, perhaps your boss, for the inaugural Broadcasting & Cable GM of the Year. The deadline for nominations is a week from today.
We’re considering GMs at stations large and small, and Spanish-language ones as well.
More info can be found here. If your boss ends up winning, there’s no way in the world you don’t get that raise.
