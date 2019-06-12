Food Network Gives ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 9).

On the strength of 247.9 million TV ad impressions, Food Network’s promo for the new season of The Great Food Truck Race takes first place. At No. 2, TNT promotes Claws, while last week’s second-place finisher, HGTV’s Christina on the Coast, slips to third place.

Closing out the ranking: promos for sMothered from TLC and Press Your Luck from ABC.

Notably, The Great Food Truck Race earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (130) in our ranking, getting 30% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).