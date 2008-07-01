Cole Leaving KAKE
KAKE Wichita General Manager Terry Cole is leaving the station, which is owned by Gray. The Wichita Business Journal said Cole informed his staff this morning, and did not specify what his next career move was–though it appears to involve Cole leaving Wichita.
No interim GM has been named.
KAKE is an ABC affiliate in the #67 DMA.
