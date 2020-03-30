ESPN Debuts Coronavirus PSA
ESPN Monday released a new public service announcement spot surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
The #oneteam PSA features 24 ESPN personalities speaking from home and encourages sports fans to remain vigilant in light of the coronavirus outbreak, including practicing social distancing, checking on each other and supporting the health care providers on the front line, according to network officials.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.