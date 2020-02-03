Disney+ Unveils Marvel Series Trailer During Super Bowl
Streaming service Disney+ unveiled the first commercial spot promoting its upcoming Marvel Studios series during last night's Super Bowl telecast.
The 30-second spot featured quick looks at three of its Marvel-based original series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. No premiere dates were provided during the spot.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.