WorldGate Results Please Charter Officials

Questions about whether or not consumers actually want to

use their TVs to surf the Internet moved beyond anecdotal evidence last week.

WorldGate Communications Inc., which launched its Internet

TV service in Charter Communications Inc.'s St. Louis system in April, released

initial take rates for the fledgling service, saying that consumer interest surpassed its

expectations.

Within 12 weeks of launch, 8 percent of Charter's

subscribers in the limited area where the service was available signed on for it, even

though the MSO didn't produce any direct-marketing materials, instead making limited

"cold" telephone calls, said Hal Krisbergh, CEO of WorldGate.

WorldGate declined to say how many people were offered the

service. Initial service rollouts in limited areas often show inflated results because of

the ability to do pinpoint marketing and the "early adopter" principle.

"[Charter] got several-thousand calls after the press

release went out [announcing availability of the service]," Krisbergh said.

"It's clearly an important statistic for what is a brand new category for

cable."

As for hopes of 25 percent retention of Charter's 200

trial WorldGate subscribers after a fee structure went into place, both Charter and

WorldGate were "pleasantly stunned" when 60 percent decided to continue as

takers, Krisbergh said. "That was the acid test," he added. "These people

went through all of the hard bumps and initial hiccups with us."

Charter CEO Jerry Kent said in a prepared statement that

two things became clear since launching WorldGate: It's an easy sale, and consumers

want it.

"For the cable industry, this means an entirely new

audience -- consumers that want fast, easy, low-cost Internet access," Kent said.

Charter plans to offer the service to a total of 200,000

homes in the St. Louis market by year-end, for an introductory rate of $4.95 for three

months of service. That bumps up to $15.95 per month after the sample period, which

includes unlimited e-mail access, six e-mail addresses and a wireless keyboard.

About 400 customers were hooked up for the service at press

time, and 1,700 more installs are expected in the coming weeks, Krisbergh said.

Krisbergh added that existing data show that most Charter

subscribers spent about 12 minutes per day online, mostly checking mail and surfing

"the usual batch" of Internet sites.

Beyond Charter, Krisbergh said, WorldGate currently holds

contracts with a total of six MSOs, which he can't announce until the MSO partners

are ready to do so.