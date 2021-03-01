WISPA Names Eric Slee Director of Government Affairs

WISPA, the wireless internet service providers association, has named Eric Slee director of government affairs.

Slee was formerly the legislative director for Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), who chose not to run for a fifth Senate term in the last election.

Slee will head up advocacy at the federal, state and local levels for the 1,000-member group.

His resume also includes senior account executive for the DCI Group of public affairs strategic consultants, "developing and maintaining long-term relationships with think tanks, political activists, issue experts, and advocacy organizations on public policy issues related to the telecommunications industry."