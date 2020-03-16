WICT Still Up and Running
Women in Cable & Telecommunications said its staff continues to work remotely, with all calls automatically forwarded and mail routed to the appropriate staffers.
WICT has suspended all out-of-town business travel.
It has also cancelled or changed the following out of "an abundance of caution," a caution that has become the watchword in the age of coronavirus and social distancing:
Executive Development Series. The Session is cancelled, with registrants moved to fall session.
Rising Leaders Program. The April Session is cancelled, again with registrants moved to later sessions.
Signature Luncheon — The luncheon (in April) is cancelled, but a revised event will eventually be held, it says, details to follow.
All WICT’s in-person chapter programs have been suspended until further notice.
