WICT Still Up and Running

Women in Cable & Telecommunications said its staff continues to work remotely, with all calls automatically forwarded and mail routed to the appropriate staffers.

WICT has suspended all out-of-town business travel.

It has also cancelled or changed the following out of "an abundance of caution," a caution that has become the watchword in the age of coronavirus and social distancing:

Executive Development Series. The Session is cancelled, with registrants moved to fall session.

Rising Leaders Program. The April Session is cancelled, again with registrants moved to later sessions.

Signature Luncheon — The luncheon (in April) is cancelled, but a revised event will eventually be held, it says, details to follow.

All WICT’s in-person chapter programs have been suspended until further notice.