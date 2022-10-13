White House Speeds Up Broadband Infrastructure Buildouts

The White House said Thursday (October 13) it was taking new steps to speed the infrastructure buildouts, including the broadband plant it is bankrolling with tens of billions of dollars from its Bipartisan Infrastructure Law .

The Biden administration said the implementation of that law had already delivered "impressive early results," but said it was critical to pick up the pace. That effort was unveiled at the White House Accelerating Infrastructure Summit, where the "action plan" was announced across all infrastructure projects funded by the infrastructure bill, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act.

The White House said that acceleration includes the Departments of Commerce and Transportation initiating a "dig-once" effort that is meant to prevent multiple digs for broadband, transportation and electricity projects by coordinating the planning, design and construction of those projects.

In addition, the Departments of Commerce and the Interior — the latter through the Bureau of Indian Affairs — will be teaming to speed up environmental permitting "for more rapid delivery of high-speed internet projects on Tribal lands." ■