What’s Premiering This Week (March 1-March 7)

ViacomCBS’s rebranded streaming service Paramount Plus debuts on March 4, headlining the week’s offerings of new, original content for the week.

Read also: ViacomCBS Sets Paramount Plus Prices at $4.99 and $9.99 a Month

Among the new shows premiering on Paramount Plus, a rebrand of CBS All-Access, is the Spongebob Squarepants’ spinoff series Kamp Kori: Spongebob’s Under Years from Nickelodeon, and a reboot of MTV’s classic reality series The Real World.

Other premieres this week include Prime Video’s March 5 debut of the Coming 2 America movie sequel starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 22-Feb. 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 3 -- Moxie (comedy) -- Netflix

March 4 -- Lucky (horror movie) -- Shudder

March 4 -- Persona: The Truth Behind Personality Tests (documentary) -- HBO Max

March 5 -- Boss Level (action movie) -- Hulu