WGA Signals Georgia Voting Law Could Hurt Production Jobs in State

The Writers Guild of America East and West (WGA) is warning the state of Georgia that what WGAE and others are billing as a voter-suppression law passed by the Georgia legislature last week could drive production business from the state.

"The voter suppression bill rushed through the Georgia legislature and hurriedly signed by the Governor does violence to these basic principles of democracy, and it cannot stand," the union said.

While it said that WGA members "do not decide whether film and TV projects are produced in Georgia," a decision made by producers, it does have members who live and work in the state, many of whom are deeply troubled by the law, it said. "If Georgia wants to benefit from the thousands of good jobs our industry brings to the state, it cannot attack the democratic rights of its own people."

A couple of productions the WGA doesn't have to worry about in the state are the Major League Baseball draft and All-Star game, both of which had been scheduled to be held in the state.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., said in a statement.