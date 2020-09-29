WGAE Praises Dems' COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

TV and movie writers are applauding a new coronavirus stimulus bill introduced this week in the House.

The Writers Guild of America, East, issued a statement after Democrats introduced a new $2 trillion-plus relief bill that would provide more checks to pandemic-idled workers.

Specifically WGAE was pleased that the bill made clear that "digital-native" news outlets were eligible for payroll support.

"We represent thousands of digital journalists, too many of whom have faced layoffs and furloughs as the economy has struggled with the pandemic," the union said. "Digital media companies provide vital coverage of local businesses, sports, entertainment, culture, science, and policy – information that people need."