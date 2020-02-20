Villar Joins Newsmax

Conservative cable news channel Newsmax TV has grabbed another former Fox News executive.

Jason Villar has joined the channel as VP or research and analysis, in charge of data and ratings analysis.

Villar had been VP of media and market research for conservative cable news powerhouse Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and Fox Digital, coordinating ad sales and marketing initiatives and audience targeting.

“I’ve been watching Newsmax’s tremendous growth as it gives Americans the opportunity to get accurate news,” Villar said in a statement. “I’m proud to be part of Newsmax’s continuing success story.”

Villar's resume includes stints at A&E and MTV Networks.

In November, Sam Moser moved over from Fox News to become Newsmax chief revenue officer and EVP, national sales.

Last May Andy Biggers, Fox VP of broadcast distribution, joined Newsmax as SVP of distribution.