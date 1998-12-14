Vendors Push IP Telephony

Anaheim, Calif. -- Vendors tried to demonstrate, at the

recent Western Show, that Internet Protocol phones are for real.

The needle on the technology hype machine redlined on IP

telephony developments at the show here two weeks ago, with new and existing telco

suppliers vying for attention.

For starters, Motorola Inc. unveiled its "MTA-1,"

adopting the parlance for "Multimedia Terminal Adapter" from Cable Television

Laboratories' PacketCable initiative. The MTA-1 sits between a common household phone

and a cable modem to translate circuit-switched service to IP-based phone signaling.

Vienna Systems Corp. dominated much of the buzz, exhibiting

its "IP Shuttle" adapter in six different booth locations. The IP Shuttle, also

designed in coordination with the PacketCable MTA, was connected at the Show to 3Com

Corp.'s cable modems and headend.

Dan MacDonald, vice president of marketing for

Ontario-based Vienna, said the IP Shuttle -- which was used as the reference design for

the PacketCable MTA -- is perhaps the first incidence of packetized phone traffic

traveling all the way to consumers.

"So far, IP phone has mostly been about long-distance

alternatives -- you dial a number, and then a whole set of other numbers," explained

MacDonald. "Bringing IP to the home puts us ahead of the game."

Intel Corp. also joined the IP telephony game, debuting,

videoconferencing software for PCs connected at high speeds -- via cable modems or ADSL

(asymmetrical digital subscriber line) connections -- to the Internet. Dwayne Canfield,

product manager for Intel's Architecture Lab, said that tests are underway with Internet

Cable Corp., over U.S. Cable Coastal Properties' system in Charleston, S.C.

Canfield said that since the Intel solution is

software-centric, cable operators need not buy or tweak their existing or planned

high-speed data systems to make it work.

"It's really transport independent. As long as you

have an IP stack, you're there," he said.

He said Intel plans to continue field tests in 1999, and

that he envisions a day when digital cameras are sold to customers as an option with their

high-speed data service.

The Video Phone software is already factory-installed on PC

systems from "leading computer makers," Canfield said. Many of those same PC

makers will ship systems with the broadband enhancements in the first quarter of next

year.

Com21 also threw its IP telephony hat into the ring,

demonstrating a cable modem-based toll-quality telephony system. It works as a slide-in

module that plugs into Com21's ComPORT cable modems, executives said, so that cable

operators can sell toll-quality voice services into the "high-margin, high-revenue

enterprise" markets, executives said.

When equipped with the module, the Com21 modem supports up

to two phone lines and eight PCs. Pete Fenner, president and CEO of Com21, termed the

development a breakthrough in telecommunications technology.

Meanwhile, under the chassis, Broadcom Corp. introduced a

reference design for a chip that integrates the cable modem, IP telephony and full motion

IP video conferencing. The design is built around Broadcom's BCM3300 single-chip cable

modem, and will enable manufacturers build IP telephony and video conferencing

capabilities into next-generation cable modems, wall-mounted network interface units and

set-tops, executives said.

Steve Craddock, vice president of new media development for

Comcast Corp., said that Broadcom's move is "an important step toward the development

of IP-based equipment for the cable industry."

The reference design supports four lines of audio, as well

as standards including simple gateway control protocol (SGCP). SGCP is at the core of the

cable-centric Media Gateway Control Protocol (MGCP), under development by the PacketCable

initiative. Broadcom, a vendor author for PacketCable's IP telephony effort, said the

design also supports the H.323 Internet telephony standard.

MCK Communications Inc., another cable newcomer,

demonstrated with 3Com what it calls an "IP Extender." The system was developed

for telecommuting applications, executives said, so users can access a remote PBX over a

cable-provided business IP service.

Woody Benson, president and CEO of MCK, said the remote

voice extenders will be available in late 1999.

Amid all that, 3Com said it and 8x8 Inc. will form a

laboratory in Santa Clara, Calif., to accelerate the development and deployment of IP

telephony that complies with the PacketCable specification. In the effort, 3Com will

contribute its cable modem systems, and 8x8 will contribute both audio and video MTAs

based on the company's "Audacity" IP telephony technology, executives said.

The collaboration extends an earlier co-marketing agreement

between 8x8 and 3Com for telco-based videoconferencing.

Mike Noonan, vice president of business development for

8x8, said that he hopes that the output of the lab will help establish a mass market for

PacketCable voice and video telephony products.

Also in the 8x8 suite of announcements: interoperability

with NetSpeak Corp. and Motorola Inc. on broadband IP telephony, based on the SGCP

protocol. The three demonstrated their collaborative work together at the show,

demonstrating that calls can be placed between 8x8's "packet gateway,"

Motorola's MTA-1, and NetSpeak's "call agent" software. Specifically, the

companies placed phone calls between the 8x8 and Motorola gateways, using standard

touch-tone phones, while the NetSpeak call agent routed the call across a cable network.

"Multi-vendor interoperability is crucial to the

success of IP telephony," said Keith Kelly, vice president of professional services

for NetSpeak, who called the three-way demo "an important milestone."