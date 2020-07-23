USTelecom Funds Ad Pushing Hill to Fund Broadband
Legislators have proposed billions for broadband buildouts in COVID-19 aid packages, citing the need for online learning and remote healthcare and the ability to work from home, which means closing the digital divide given that a broadband connection is increasingly a prerequisite for full participation in a pandemic-altered society.
The ad also comes as USTelecom member AT&T publicly called this week for direct congressional funding of Universal Service Fund, the FCC program that subsidizes advanced telecommunications--increasingly that means broadband--for low-income residents, hard-to-reach and uneconomical to serve places, and schools and libraries.
According to a copy of the contract with TEGNA's WUSA-TV Washington, the $30,000 spot in CBS' Face the Nation will be a "Call to action: Get congress to invest in broadband connection for Americans."
The ad flight is scheduled to start July 27 and run through Aug. 2.
