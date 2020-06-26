USPTO Seeks Advisory Committee Members

Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) said there are some upcoming vacancies on its the Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) and Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC).

Those are committees, made up of members of the public--though not just any members of the public--who advise the Secretary of Commerce and Under Secretary for Intellectual Property and the director of the USPTO on management of the office, including "goals, performance, budget, and user fees."

Committee members must have “substantial background and achievement in finance, management, labor relations, science, technology, and office automation," according to USPTO. They will be compensated for attending meetings.

Federally registered lobbyists are discouraged from applying, though not prevented from doing so.

Each committee has nine members and terms are three years beginning Dec. 1, 2020. They can be removed by the Secretary.

Anyone interesting in applying should do so by July 31. For details, click here.

