U.S. Joining International Cross-Border Privacy Effort

The U.S. is joining an effort to create global, cross-border privacy rules through a new Global CBPR Forum.



The White House said Thursday (April 21) that the U.S. was teaming up with Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, and Chinese Taipei on a certification system based on the current Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) Systems.



Businesses already certified under those current systems will be automatically recognized in the new global forum.



The goal is to promote the free flow and protection of data and interoperability with other privacy frameworks and come up with best practices.



“The establishment of the Global CBPR Forum reflects the beginning of a new era of multilateral cooperation in promoting trusted global data flows that are critically important to our modern economy," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. "The Global CBPR Forum intends to establish the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) Systems, first-of-their-kind data privacy certifications that help companies demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized data privacy standards." ■