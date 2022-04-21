U.S. Joining International Cross-Border Privacy Effort
By John Eggerton published
Canada will also join with current Asia-Pacific members
The U.S. is joining an effort to create global, cross-border privacy rules through a new Global CBPR Forum.
The White House said Thursday (April 21) that the U.S. was teaming up with Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, and Chinese Taipei on a certification system based on the current Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) Systems.
Businesses already certified under those current systems will be automatically recognized in the new global forum.
The goal is to promote the free flow and protection of data and interoperability with other privacy frameworks and come up with best practices.
“The establishment of the Global CBPR Forum reflects the beginning of a new era of multilateral cooperation in promoting trusted global data flows that are critically important to our modern economy," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. "The Global CBPR Forum intends to establish the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) Systems, first-of-their-kind data privacy certifications that help companies demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized data privacy standards." ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.